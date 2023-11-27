3 robbed at gunpoint in Brighton Park

Armed robbers held up at least three pedestrians in a 5-minute period Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

In each incident, four males got out of a white BMW sedan and flashed guns before demanding the victims' property, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects then took the victims' belongings and fled the scene in the same car.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

At 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 42nd Place

At 5:34 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue

At 5:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue

Police said they later located the BMW sedan used in the robberies but did not specify where.

The suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.