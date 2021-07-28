3 robberies reported in under an hour in Hyde Park

Three robberies occurred under an hour apart from each other Tuesday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.

Around 9:45 p.m., a person exited their 2015 dark green Ford Fusion at 5537 S. Cornell Ave. when three suspects approached, University of Chicago police said.

The suspects took the victim’s car and fled northbound, police said.

Less than a mile from the first robbery, a person was walking around 10:25 p.m. at 1312 E. 53rd St. when three individuals stepped out of a dark sedan and demanded the victim’s property, police said.

About five minutes later, two people walking on the sidewalk at 5344 S. Woodlawn Ave. when four suspects exited a dark sedan and took a cell phone and wallet from one of the victims, police said.

One of the suspects had a handgun in all three incidents, according to university police.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, police said.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the three incidents.