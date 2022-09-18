3 shot, 1 fatally, while sitting on porch on Chicago's South Side

Three people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., three people were on a front porch in the 6100 block of South Evans when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

According to preliminary information, the offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots at the victims.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the body, and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The third victim, a man between the ages of 20 and 30, was shot multiple times in the body. His condition was not released.

No one is currently in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.