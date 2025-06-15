Chicago crime: 3 shot on NW Side near Puerto Rican Festival, police say

The Brief Three men were shot and injured in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Saturday night. All three men were expected to survive, police said. The shooting took place just blocks away from where the Puerto Rican Festival had taken place.



Three people were shot and injured on Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s Humboldt Park, just blocks away from where the Puerto Rican Fest took place.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of N. California Avenue around 10 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Three men were outside in a group when unknown offenders in a car approached them.

A gunman fired shots at the victims from inside the car and fled the scene, police said.

In total, three victims were shot and hospitalized:

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left and right legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the left calf. He was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in fair condition.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the right leg. He was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in fair condition.

The shooting happened mere blocks away from where Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival had been taking place near Division Street and Mozart Street. The festival was scheduled to take place between noon and 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the event website.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the motivation for the shooting was.

Area detectives are investigating.