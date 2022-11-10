3 shot outside McDonald's on Chicago's South Side: officials

Three people were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

Around 3 p.m., fire officials say three people outside the McDonald's at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue sustained gunshot wounds.

Two men, believed to be in their 30s, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

A woman in her 40s was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was also in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police said they were aware of the incident but haven’t released official details yet.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.