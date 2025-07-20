Chicago crime: 3 people shot, 1 dead, on South Side, police say

Three people were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on the city’s South Side late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of W. 87th Street in the Princeton Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 11:49 p.m. and learned that an unknown gunman had opened fire and hit multiple victims.

Three victims in total were shot.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Authorities did not identify the man who died.