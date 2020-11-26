3 shot Wednesday across Chicago

Three people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.

A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting on the Near West Side.

He was inside a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Madison Street when two people exited another vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and head and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in Brainerd on the South Side.

The woman, 24, was standing outside about 10:10 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Wallace Street when a male fired shots, striking her twice in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man between 18 and 20 years old, dressed in all black. He is not in custody, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 43-year-old man in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

He was walking about 3:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, when a person got out of a car and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Nine people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.