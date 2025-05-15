3 shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

The Brief Three people were shot while sitting in a parked car early Thursday on Chicago’s Northwest Side. A 45-year-old man was critically wounded, while a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were in good condition. The suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.



Three people were shot early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked vehicle on Chicago’s Northwest Side, authorities said.

Triple shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Schubert Avenue, according to police. Two unidentified suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing in an unknown direction.

A 45-year-old man was critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 38-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 27-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg; both were listed in good condition.

All three victims self-transported to Community First Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.