3 shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Three people were shot early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked vehicle on Chicago’s Northwest Side, authorities said.
Triple shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Schubert Avenue, according to police. Two unidentified suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing in an unknown direction.
A 45-year-old man was critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 38-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 27-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg; both were listed in good condition.
All three victims self-transported to Community First Hospital.
No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.