3 shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 15, 2025 9:39am CDT
Cragin
    • Three people were shot while sitting in a parked car early Thursday on Chicago’s Northwest Side. 
    • A 45-year-old man was critically wounded, while a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were in good condition. 
    • The suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - Three people were shot early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked vehicle on Chicago’s Northwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Schubert Avenue, according to police. Two unidentified suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing in an unknown direction.

A 45-year-old man was critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 38-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 27-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg; both were listed in good condition. 

All three victims self-transported to Community First Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

