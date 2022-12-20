3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday.

Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees.

Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at her residence and subsequently booked into the Will County Jail.

Cast posted $2,500 for her bond on Tuesday and was released pending a court date.

Sarah Biggerstaff, 28, from Joliet, turned herself in on Dec. 16.

Biggerstaff posted a $2,000 bond the same day and was released with a court date issued.

Haley Sullivan, 24, of Joliet, was taken into custody by the Grundy County Sheriff’s office at the scene of a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

She was later transported to the Will County Jail. Her bond was set at $98,000. She will remain in custody until she posts bond or a court date is issued.