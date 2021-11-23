3 suspects exited vehicle, fired shots at teen in West Pullman: police

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the lower chest Tuesday night in West Pullman.

The shooting occurred in the 12400 block of South Perry.

At about 6:18 p.m., the teen was exiting a residence when three offenders approached him in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

The occupants then exited the vehicle and began firing shots toward the victim, striking him in the lower chest.

No offender is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.