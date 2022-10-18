3 suspects wanted for robbing Chicago store, threatening manager with gun

Three suspects are wanted by police after robbing a South Side store of several items, including liquor, and threatening the manager Monday night.

At about 8:54 p.m., three males entered a store in the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove and began to shoplift several items — including several bottles of liquor, police said.

The offenders walked out of the store and began loading their vehicle.

The store manager then confronted them, and one of the offenders produced a handgun and threatened the manager before fleeing.

There is no one in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.