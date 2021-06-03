3 teens charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint at Rogers Park home

Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint Wednesday night at her Rogers Park home.

Officers arrested the three teens early Thursday morning after they were observed inside the stolen SUV in the 2300 block of West Jackson, Chicago police said.

The woman, 21, had just pulled her 2021 Toyota RAV4 into her garage in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue when six people walked up and one of them displayed a gun, police said.

They demanded she and her passenger get out the SUV. The group took a purse and personal items before fleeing in the SUV, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police said two 16-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were charged in the carjacking.

One of the girls has been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular carjacking with a firearm and is due in court later Thursday.

The other girl and boy are due in court on June 24, each charged with misdemeanors.