3 teens critically injured in North Side shooting: fire officials

Three teens are hospitalized with critical wounds after a shooting on the city's North Side.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday near North Rockwell Street and West Hollywood Avenue, in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Details on the shooting haven't been released.

The Chicago Fire Department said two of the teens were taken to St. Francis Hospital and the third was taken to Illinois Masonic.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.