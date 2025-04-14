3 Chicago area teens found with loaded guns, drugs during traffic stop, police say

The Brief Three 17-year-old boys were arrested after a traffic stop in which they tried to run from Lake County Sheriff's deputies. Police also found multiple loaded guns and drugs during the traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. They were each charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.



Three 17-year-old boys were found with multiple loaded guns and drugs during a traffic stop in which they tried to flee from police in north suburban Lake County on Sunday night.

What we know:

Around 8:15 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car near 27th Street and Galilee Avenue in Zion for a traffic violation, police said.

The three teens, one from Chicago, one from Lindenhurst, and another from unincorporated Antioch, were in the car and appeared "unusually nervous and were evasive in their responses," the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies requested a K9 unit to assist in the traffic stop.

A deputy patted down one of the teens and found a gun in his waistband. That teen allegedly tried to run away, but the deputy tackled him and arrested him. Police found a loaded pistol with an extended magazine that contained 23 hollow-point rounds on the teen.

During that struggle, the teen driving the car also tried to run away but stopped when a deputy said he would deploy a Taser.

The other passenger tried to flee as well, but deputies apprehended him after a short chase.

Police searched the car and found a loaded 7.62 caliber AK-style rifle with a 30-round magazine, about 75 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, and drug packaging materials.

The three teens were taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility near Vernon Hills.

They were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Police said additional charges are pending related to the drugs found in the car.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if the teens would be released from police custody.

Police did not name the suspects as they were underage.