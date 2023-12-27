3 victims struck in the head during armed robberies across Chicago

Three people were injured during a spree of armed robberies that occurred Wednesday morning across Chicago.

At about 3:16 a.m., a man was at an ATM drive-thru in the 2100 block of South Damen when four male offenders approached him, police said.

All four were armed with handguns and demanded the victim's personal belongings. The victim complied.

Before fleeing the scene in a silver sedan, one of the offenders struck the victim on the head. The victim refused EMS.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

At about 4 a.m., a man was outside walking in the 2200 block of North Springfield when he was approached by three male offenders, who were all armed with handguns, police said.

They demanded his personal belongings and the victim complied.

Before fleeing in a silver sedan, one of the offenders struck the victim in the head. The victim refused EMS.

There is no one in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

At about 4:24 a.m., a man was walking in the 3500 block of West Dickens when he was approached by four male offenders, police said.

All the offenders were armed with handguns and demanded the victim's property. The victim complied and handed over his personal belongings.

Before fleeing the scene in a silver sedan, one of the offenders struck the victim in the head. The victim refused EMS.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

At about 4:25 a.m., a man was walking outside in the 5800 block of West Fulton when he was approached by three male offenders, who were all armed with handguns.

They demanded the victim's property and he complied.

No injuries were reported and there is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police have not stated if these robberies are connected.