3 Will County men arrested after police find meth and heroin inside Joliet home

Three Will County men were arrested this week after police found drugs inside a Joliet home.

Nathaniel Kilburn, 35, of Peotone, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. Michael Carson, 69, of Joliet, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and 54-year-old Scott Wells, of Joliet, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Joliet officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of East Bevan Drive.

During the search, they found what appeared to be methamphetamine and heroin, along with prescription pills and various drug paraphernalia, including syringes and pipes.

All three men were arrested and taken into custody. At that time, Kilburn had an outstanding warrant for not showing up in court on earlier theft charges.

Both Carson and Wells were released with a notice to appear in court, while Kilburn was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for his warrant.