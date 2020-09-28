3 wounded in Chatham shooting

Three people were shot Sunday while driving through Chatham on the South Side.

The trio were driving about 5:40 p.m. in the first block of East 83rd Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man was grazed on the head while a 25-year-old woman was grazed on the chest, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another man, 29, was shot in the hand and taken to the same hospital, where he was also in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.