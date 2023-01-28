3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards

A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning.

Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.

The victim drove to Holy Cross Hospital with a graze wound to the side of his body and is in good condition.

The 3-year-old boy was also in good condition with a graze wound to his left shoulder.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.