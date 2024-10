A woman was shot on Chicago's North Side Wednesday morning.

At 10:59 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was outside in the 5400 block of North Winthrop when a person approached her and opened fire, police said.

She was struck in the upper right arm and took herself to Weiss Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

The gunman fled the area on foot, and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.