32 To Do: Exciting Juneteenth celebrations in Chicagoland

By Allyson Smith
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Brandon Johnson celebrates Juneteenth with flag raising ceremony

Juneteenth celebrations are underway in Chicago. Mayor Brandon Johnson joined community leaders Friday to raise the Juneteenth flag.

CHICAGO - Juneteenth is right around the corner and there are a lot of fun events planned in Chicago. 

The holiday celebrates the emancipation of slavery, history and contributions of African American communities.

On Friday morning, Mayor Brandon Johnson joined community leaders to raise the Juneteenth flag. 

Chicago Juneteenth celebration activities announced

Community leaders announce scholarships for students in underserved communities on the West and South Sides of Chicago in honor of Juneteenth.

"Let this day serve as not just as a reminder of our nation's painful past. But a real clear turning point in what's possible for people. By coming together, to share ideas, and to build systems of care and support. We can rebuild a social contract in a way that will move us forward in an equitable future," Johnson said. 

Here is a list of Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout the weekend:

Chicago

1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical

The musical will include various musical forms of hip-hop, jazz, and blues to commemorate the struggle for equality and celebrate African American history. 

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 19
Location: 915 E. 60th Street Chicago, IL 60637
 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1619-the-journey-of-a-people-the-musical

The Du's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community BBQ

The community will host a BBQ with activities for family, music performances, and dancing. 

Time: 10:00 a.m.  - 8:00 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 19
Location: 740 East 56th Place Chicago, IL 60637
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dus-3rd-annual-juneteenth-community-bbq

Hyde Park Juneteenth Fest

The festival will include performances, dance classes, food, and fun. 

Time: 12:00 p.m.  - 7:00 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 18
Location: 1510 East Harper Court Chicago, IL 60615
https://chicagoreader.com/community-calendar-event-listings/?_ev_id=1740824_hyde_park_juneteenth_fest

3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Market

The market will include over 50 local Black-owned businesses. 

Time: 12:00 p.m.  - 7:00 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Location: 220 E. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.choosechicago.com/event/3rd-annual-juneteenth-freedom-market/

2023 Juneteenth Village Fest

The event will include free family-fun with rides, games and food. 

Time: 12:00 p.m.  - 8:00 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 18
Location: 1401 S. Sacramento Dr Chicago, IL 60623
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-juneteenth-village-fest-tickets-559040373807

Suburbs

Joliet Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration

The celebration will be on rooftop with a open bar, live entertainment, venders, and food. 

Time: 3:00 p.m.  - 7:00 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 18
Location: 204 N Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60432
https://events.eventnoire.com/e/celebration-of-juneteenth/tickets

1,000 families in Aurora receive free groceries in honor of Juneteenth

Aurora communications officer Clayton Muhammad talks about their grocery giveaway and the importance of celebrating Juneteenth with other community members.

Aurora Juneteenth Celebration

There will be music, live entertainment, African American history tribute, poetry, and more.

Time: 3:30 p.m. 
Date: Saturday, June 17
Location: 42 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora, IL 60505
https://patch.com/illinois/aurora/calendar/event/

Lombard Juneteenth Weekend Pop up Shop

Pop up and shop from small business owners. 

Date: Friday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. - Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m.
Location: 207 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, IL 60148
https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=10000642327347387

Juneteenth Open Mic

An online event to support black artists and businesses.

Time: 3:30 p.m. 
Date: Monday, June 19
Location: Zoom
https://allevents.in/naperville/juneteenth-open-mic-

Homewood-Flossmoor Juneteenth Festival

The event will express African American culture through food, music, dance, and arts. 

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. 
Date: Saturday, June 17
Location: Zoom
https://www.chicagoparent.com/events/homewood-flossmoor-juneteenth-festival-virtual-parade/

Elected officials, community leaders, youth and drum and marching bands take part in the second annual Juneteenth Parade, in Philadelphia, PA on June 22, 2019 in the week that Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday by Pennsylvania Governor

NW Indiana

Gary "Juneteenth 23"

The event will have live performances by R&B Group "LAKESIDE."

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Location: 1867 Georgia St, Gary, IN, 46407
https://www.unation.com/event/-juneteenth-23-r-b-blues-fest-13952515/ 

Michigan City Juneteenth Celebration

The event will have a variety of activities, including freedom march, and more. 

Date: Saturday, June 17 - Sunday, June 18
Location: 6 On The Lake, Michigan City, IN 46360 
https://www.michigancitylaporte.com/event/juneteenth-celebration/