32 To Do: Exciting Juneteenth celebrations in Chicagoland

Juneteenth is right around the corner and there are a lot of fun events planned in Chicago.

The holiday celebrates the emancipation of slavery, history and contributions of African American communities.

On Friday morning, Mayor Brandon Johnson joined community leaders to raise the Juneteenth flag.

"Let this day serve as not just as a reminder of our nation's painful past. But a real clear turning point in what's possible for people. By coming together, to share ideas, and to build systems of care and support. We can rebuild a social contract in a way that will move us forward in an equitable future," Johnson said.

Here is a list of Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout the weekend:

1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical

The musical will include various musical forms of hip-hop, jazz, and blues to commemorate the struggle for equality and celebrate African American history.

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 19

Location: 915 E. 60th Street Chicago, IL 60637

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1619-the-journey-of-a-people-the-musical

The Du's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community BBQ

The community will host a BBQ with activities for family, music performances, and dancing.

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 19

Location: 740 East 56th Place Chicago, IL 60637

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dus-3rd-annual-juneteenth-community-bbq

Hyde Park Juneteenth Fest

The festival will include performances, dance classes, food, and fun.

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Date: Sunday, June 18

Location: 1510 East Harper Court Chicago, IL 60615

https://chicagoreader.com/community-calendar-event-listings/?_ev_id=1740824_hyde_park_juneteenth_fest

3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Market

The market will include over 50 local Black-owned businesses.

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 16

Location: 220 E. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.choosechicago.com/event/3rd-annual-juneteenth-freedom-market/

2023 Juneteenth Village Fest

The event will include free family-fun with rides, games and food.

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Date: Sunday, June 18

Location: 1401 S. Sacramento Dr Chicago, IL 60623

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-juneteenth-village-fest-tickets-559040373807

Suburbs

Joliet Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration

The celebration will be on rooftop with a open bar, live entertainment, venders, and food.

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Date: Sunday, June 18

Location: 204 N Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60432

https://events.eventnoire.com/e/celebration-of-juneteenth/tickets

Aurora Juneteenth Celebration

There will be music, live entertainment, African American history tribute, poetry, and more.

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Location: 42 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora, IL 60505

https://patch.com/illinois/aurora/calendar/event/

Lombard Juneteenth Weekend Pop up Shop

Pop up and shop from small business owners.

Date: Friday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. - Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m.

Location: 207 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, IL 60148

https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=10000642327347387

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Juneteenth Open Mic

An online event to support black artists and businesses.

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, June 19

Location: Zoom

https://allevents.in/naperville/juneteenth-open-mic-

Homewood-Flossmoor Juneteenth Festival

The event will express African American culture through food, music, dance, and arts.

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Location: Zoom

https://www.chicagoparent.com/events/homewood-flossmoor-juneteenth-festival-virtual-parade/

Elected officials, community leaders, youth and drum and marching bands take part in the second annual Juneteenth Parade, in Philadelphia, PA on June 22, 2019 in the week that Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday by Pennsylvania Governor Expand

NW Indiana

The event will have live performances by R&B Group "LAKESIDE."

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 17

Location: 1867 Georgia St, Gary, IN, 46407

https://www.unation.com/event/-juneteenth-23-r-b-blues-fest-13952515/

Michigan City Juneteenth Celebration

The event will have a variety of activities, including freedom march, and more.

Date: Saturday, June 17 - Sunday, June 18

Location: 6 On The Lake, Michigan City, IN 46360

https://www.michigancitylaporte.com/event/juneteenth-celebration/