32 To Do: Exciting Juneteenth celebrations in Chicagoland
CHICAGO - Juneteenth is right around the corner and there are a lot of fun events planned in Chicago.
The holiday celebrates the emancipation of slavery, history and contributions of African American communities.
On Friday morning, Mayor Brandon Johnson joined community leaders to raise the Juneteenth flag.
"Let this day serve as not just as a reminder of our nation's painful past. But a real clear turning point in what's possible for people. By coming together, to share ideas, and to build systems of care and support. We can rebuild a social contract in a way that will move us forward in an equitable future," Johnson said.
Here is a list of Juneteenth celebrations happening throughout the weekend:
Chicago
1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical
The musical will include various musical forms of hip-hop, jazz, and blues to commemorate the struggle for equality and celebrate African American history.
Time: 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 19
Location: 915 E. 60th Street Chicago, IL 60637
The Du's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Community BBQ
The community will host a BBQ with activities for family, music performances, and dancing.
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 19
Location: 740 East 56th Place Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park Juneteenth Fest
The festival will include performances, dance classes, food, and fun.
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 18
Location: 1510 East Harper Court Chicago, IL 60615
3rd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Market
The market will include over 50 local Black-owned businesses.
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 16
Location: 220 E. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60611
2023 Juneteenth Village Fest
The event will include free family-fun with rides, games and food.
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 18
Location: 1401 S. Sacramento Dr Chicago, IL 60623
Suburbs
Joliet Juneteenth Rooftop Celebration
The celebration will be on rooftop with a open bar, live entertainment, venders, and food.
Time: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Date: Sunday, June 18
Location: 204 N Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60432
Aurora Juneteenth Celebration
There will be music, live entertainment, African American history tribute, poetry, and more.
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Location: 42 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora, IL 60505
Lombard Juneteenth Weekend Pop up Shop
Pop up and shop from small business owners.
Date: Friday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. - Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m.
Location: 207 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, IL 60148
Juneteenth Open Mic
An online event to support black artists and businesses.
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, June 19
Location: Zoom
Homewood-Flossmoor Juneteenth Festival
The event will express African American culture through food, music, dance, and arts.
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Location: Zoom
Elected officials, community leaders, youth and drum and marching bands take part in the second annual Juneteenth Parade, in Philadelphia, PA on June 22, 2019 in the week that Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday by Pennsylvania Governor
NW Indiana
Gary "Juneteenth 23"
The event will have live performances by R&B Group "LAKESIDE."
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 17
Location: 1867 Georgia St, Gary, IN, 46407
Michigan City Juneteenth Celebration
The event will have a variety of activities, including freedom march, and more.
Date: Saturday, June 17 - Sunday, June 18
Location: 6 On The Lake, Michigan City, IN 46360
