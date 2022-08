A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg during an argument in the Chicago neighborhood of Ashburn Saturday.

The man got into an argument with a know offender in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around noon. The offender then shot him.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody at this time. Area One Detectives are investigating.