39 Illinois rescuers headed to Texas to assist with deadly flooding

The Brief Thirty-nine Illinois firefighters from USAR Task Force 1 are deploying to Texas for up to 14 days as part of a coordinated rescue effort. Nearly two dozen states have also sent search and rescue teams to assist in Texas. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker activated the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to facilitate the deployment.



An Illinois Urban Search and Rescue team is headed to Texas this weekend to assist after the deadly flooding this week.

What we know:

A group of 39 rescuers from fire departments across Illinois will be in Texas for up to 14 days. The individuals are part of the Mutual Aid Box System as USAR Task Force 1.

Close to two dozen states have sent search and rescue teams to Texas.

Gov. JB Pritzker directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security to activate the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a mutual aid agreement among states to provide assistance across state lines during emergencies and disasters, in order to send the team to Texas.

What they're saying:

"This nationwide mutual aid agreement allows states to share resources and personnel during emergencies, and tasks for this operation include wide-area search and rescue as well as debris pile clearance. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy and hope we can be of service," IEMA-OHA Acting Director Theodore Berger said.

"Just as many towns, cities, and counties in Illinois have agreements to assist each other in times of disaster, states have agreements to do the same," Berger said.