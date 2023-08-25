3rd man charged in Chicago mass shooting that killed mother of top Ohio State football recruit

Three men have been charged in a mass shooting in July that killed the mother of a top Ohio State football recruit and wounded four other victims in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Manuel Bahamon, 22, Ismael Lozada, 23, and Alex Lopez, 31, were accused of opening fire into a crowd of people who were gathered after a Marshall High School reunion on July 16 in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

Ashley Griggs, 40, was shot several times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to CPD and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Griggs’s son Carnell Tate was a standout football player at Marist High School and became a top recruit for Ohio State University. Tate signed a letter of intent with Ohio State in December 2022 and enrolled in the school in January.

Manuel Bahamon (left) and Ismael Lozada | Chicago police

The four other victims were listed in fair condition at Stroger and Mount Sinai hospitals, police said.

They were: a woman, 38, shot in the buttocks; a man, 39, shot in his arm; a man, 38, shot in his thigh; and a man, 42, shot in his leg and foot, police said.

Bahamon and Lozada were arrested on Aug. 30 in the 3100 block of North Sayre Avenue and the 6500 block of West Montrose Avenue in Harwood Heights, respectively.

Lopez was arrested on Sept. 15 in Peoria.

Alex Lopez | CPD

They were each charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, all felonies.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.