4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.

The offenders threatened the victims and took their cell phones, wallets, purses or money and fled in the vehicle.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

2800 block of North Campbell Avenue on Aug. 20 at 10:12 p.m.

2900 block of West Grace Street on Aug. 20 at 10:15 p.m.

5000 block of North Kimball Avenue on Aug. 20 at 10:40 p.m.

1900 block of West Wabansia Avenue on Aug. 20 at 11 p.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are two or three African-American males between 16 and 20 years old.

They weigh about 130 to 150 pounds.

They were wearing dark clothing and driving a newer model white four-door Sedan with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.