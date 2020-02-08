4 arrested in Downers Grove attempted carjacking

article

Four people were charged after allegedly trying to steal a car and shooting at a person Wednesday in west suburban Downer’s Grove.

Lamourice Shepherd and Dywane Hendricks, both 21, are charged with felony attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said. Hendricks also faces one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Two boys also face felony charges of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Officers were called about 4:15 a.m. to the 7400 block of Webster for reports of gunfire, prosecutors said. Investigators learned an occupant of the home was warming up their car when they saw a vehicle stop in front of the home. Two people got out and started walking to the car.

Two residents confronted them, the state’s attorney’s office said. When the suspects returned to their vehicle, one of them shot at the female resident, but didn’t hit her. The vehicle sped off.

Darien police spotted the vehicle a short time later near 75th Street and Cass Avenue, prosecutors said. The suspects led officers on a pursuit onto I-55 that ended when the vehicle crashed on King Drive in Chicago.

Shepherd, Hendricks and two minors were taken into custody, and two weapons were recovered, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Hendricks is being held on $500,000 bail and Shepherd is being held on $750,000 bail.

The boys are being detained until their next court date later this month, prosecutors said. The men are scheduled to appear in court March 2.