4 carjackings reported overnight across Chicago

Carjackers targeted at least four people Tuesday night in Chicago, continuing a surge in carjackings over the last year.

No one was hurt in any of the carjackings, and they all involved handguns, police said. The carjackings happened in Avalon Park, Edgewater, Kenwood and West Town. A car theft was reported in Humboldt Park, where a delivery driver left his car running.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any of incidents were connected.

Last week, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said there had been 144 carjackings since the beginning of the year.

Avalon Park

About 6:45 p.m. two men were carjacked at gunpoint in Avalon Park on the South Side. Two males with guns came up to the pair inside a Dodge Durango in the 1400 block of East 87th Street, Chicago police said. After demanding their belongings and cars, the duo left in their car.

Edgewater

About 8:30 p.m., a man was carjacked as he stood near his car in Edgewater on the North Side. Two males confronted him in the 1500 block of West Granville Avenue and one of them pointed a gun the victim, police said. They took the man’s keys and left in his 2015 Suabru Crosstrek. The pair went south on Lake Shore Drive.

Kenwood

About 9:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Kenwood on the South Side. She was getting out of her car in the 4400 block of South Oakenwald Avenue when four males armed with handguns got out of a red hatchback and approached her, police said. The carjackers took her purse and phone, and drove away in her car.

West Town

About 10 p.m., a food delivery driver was carjacked as he made a delivery in West Town. Someone pushed him to the ground in the 900 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said. The suspect then drove off in his 2003 silver SUV.

Humboldt Park car theft

Early Wednesday, another food delivery driver had his car stolen in Humboldt Park on the West Side. About 12:30 a.m., the 56-year-old was delivering food in the 2900 block of West Walton Street when a woman jumped in his 2005 Toyota Highlander that was left running, police said. She sped off in his car.