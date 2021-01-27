Expand / Collapse search

Food delivery driver carjacked in West Town

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday in West Town on the Near West Side.

About 10:05 p.m., the driver was delivering food to a home in the 900 block of West Washington Boulevard when he was pushed to the ground and someone stole his 2003 silver SUV, Chicago police said.

The driver was not injured, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The food delivery driver was at least the third person to be carjacked Tuesday evening in Chicago. A 29-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint about an hour and a half earlier in Edgewater, and about an hour after that, a 38-year-old woman was carjacked by gunmen in Kenwood.

The incidents are the latest in a surge of carjackings that dates back to last year, when the number of vehicular hijackings more than doubled compared to 2019.

Earlier this week, police brass pledged to tamp down on the spike in carjackings, as over 144 incidents have been reported across the city so far in the month of January alone.