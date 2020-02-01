4 charged after weapons seized at Wicker Park party

article

Four men faced multiple criminal charges Sunday after police took them into custody and seized multiple weapons Saturday at a “gang-related party” in Wicker Park.

Martrell Williams, 22, and Alexander Raeland, 41, were each charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of a police officer, Chicago police said. James Holmes, 25, also faces a felony charge of aggravated battery of a police officer, as well as three misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Lamont Clay, 27, was charged with a felony count of resisting and obstructing a police officer as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, police said.

All four were arrested just after 2 a.m. Saturday, after police received a tip that there was a party of between 100 and 150 people, including dozens who were displaying multiple guns live on social media, police said.

As officers entered the building, people came streaming out, pushing and fighting the police and “discarding weapons as they fled,” police said. During the melee, the four men were taken into custody.

A search of the building found a total of 24 handguns, a semiautomatic weapon and a short barrel rifle, police said.

All four men are convicted felons and are scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

