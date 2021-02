Four people were displaced from their home after a fire Wednesday evening in South Deering on the South Side.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by about 8:05 p.m., but four adults who lived in the home in the 10100 block of South Crandon Avenue were displaced, Chicago fire officials said.

A pet was found dead inside the home after the fire, officials said. None of the adults were injured.