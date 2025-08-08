4 dogs rescued, 6 unaccounted for in Woodstock house fire, authorities say

The Brief A house fire in Woodstock completely destroyed a two-story home on S. Queen Anne Road; no people were inside at the time. Firefighters rescued four dogs with minor injuries, while six other dogs remain unaccounted for and are believed to have been in the upper levels. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Four dogs were rescued, and six dogs are still unaccounted for in a house fire in Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire District.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a large two-story house in the 200 block of S. Queen Anne Road in Woodstock around 7:51 a.m. on Friday. When officials arrived, the home was full engulfed in heavy smoke and flames with portions of the structure already collapsed. No people were reported inside the home at the time.

During the incident, firefighters rescued four dogs through a basement door. The animals had inhaled lots of smoke and sustained minor burns, but were reported in good health. Six other dogs, believed to have been in the upper levels of the house, remain unaccounted for.

Within 90 minutes, the fire was brought under control, though the home and its contents were considered a complete loss.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.