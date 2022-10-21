4 hospitalized in crash on Kennedy Expressway

Four people were injured in a two-car crash Friday morning on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Near West Side.

Two cars crashed around 3:44 a.m. on I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Four people, whose ages are unknown, were taken to a local hospital where they're being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The nature of the crash was not clear.

No further information was immediately available.