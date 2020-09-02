4 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash in Lake View

Four people were critically injured in a crash Wednesday on northbound Lake Shore Drive in Lake View on the North Side.

The two-vehicle wreck happened about 6:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Lake Shore, according to Chicago police.

The cars could be seen with heavy damage in the grassy area to the right of the road as paramedics loaded someone into an ambulance.

Two people were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and two others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, all in critical condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.