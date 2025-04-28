4 killed after car crashes into Illinois child care facility, police say

The Brief Four people, likely all children, were killed after a car crashed into a downstate after-school care facility. The crash happened in Chatham, just south of Springfield. Several other people were injured, according to Illinois State Police.



Four people were killed after a vehicle crashed into an after-school care building in downstate Chatham, just south of Springfield, on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the YNOT building in the 300 block of Breckenridge Road, which houses the after-school camp, according to Illinois State Police.

The vehicle went through the building, killing four people. The victims were believed to be between the ages of 4 and 18, ISP said.

Three of the victims were outside the building at the time of the crash and a fourth was inside.

Several other people were injured and taken to local hospitals. One was hospitalized via a helicopter.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Springfield fire and police crews were also deployed to the scene to help.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly why the car crashed into the building.

What they're saying:

Gov. JB Pritzker posted on social media that his team was monitoring the situation.

"As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities," he wrote. "Let’s wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation."