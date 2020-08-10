4 killed in River Forest crash

Four people died after a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday in west suburban River Forest.

The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Harlem Avenue, River Forest police said.

The vehicle hit a planter and a light pole before slamming into the wall of a closed business, police said. No other vehicles were reported to be involved.

Two of the five people in the vehicle died at the scene, police said. Two more died at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle survived and was being treated at the hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.