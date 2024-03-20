4 men arrested in 24-hour span for Chicago area expressway shootings

article

Four people were arrested within 24 hours in connection to Chicago area expressway shootings.

Malik Sutherland and Victor Ponce, both 20 and from Buffalo Grove, were charged with attempted murder stemming from a road rage shooting in Palatine.

Jervon Whitaker, 26, of Chicago, has also been charged with attempted murder for a shooting in Chicago.

Byron Moore, 28, of Chicago, has been charged with aggravated battery following a two-year investigation into a shooting on Interstate 94.

On Jan. 17, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Illinois Route 53 and Lake Cook Road in Palatine. The victim's vehicle was shot by the occupants of a charcoal Honda after a road rage incident that started on Interstate 290. The victim was not injured in the shooting.

During the investigation, ISP agents identified Sutherland and Ponce as the suspects. Both were arrested on Tuesday and charged accordingly.

On Jan. 26, ISP troopers responded to a road rage-related expressway shooting on Interstate 94 southbound at 47th Street in Chicago.

While investigating the shooting, Whitaker was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Tuesday.

On April 29, 2022, ISP troopers responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 northbound at Archer Avenue in Chicago.

After a two-year investigation, Moore was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged accordingly.