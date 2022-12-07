4 people killed, 6 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
CHICAGO - Ten people were shot, four of them fatally, in Chicago Tuesday.
The four fatal attacks occurred within four hours in Austin and North Lawndale on the West Side.
- Kevin Davis, 15, was gunned down about 3:15 p.m. on a sidewalk down the street from a magnet high school he attended, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Davis was near a sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.
- A 25-year-old man died after he was shot just over two hours later. About 5:30 p.m., he was in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, according to the medical examiner’s office.
- A 33-year-old man was fatally shot about an hour later and about three miles away. He was near a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was shot in the head around 6:30 p.m. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- Another man, 40, was shot to death about 45 minutes later a few miles west. He was sitting in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue when a person walked up and fired, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he died.
- A 14-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting at a convenience store Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side. He and a 25-year-old man were shot about 4:30 p.m. when a person left a vehicle and opened fire at the store in the first block of Kostner Avenue, police said. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. The man was shot in the leg and transported to Rush Hospital. Both were listed in good condition.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
At least four other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.