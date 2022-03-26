4 people shot, 2 fatally in Chicago on Friday

Four people were shot, two fatally in Chicago Friday.

A man, 38, was a passenger in a car in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, Chicago police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. to a home in the 8300 block of South Sangamon Street and found the bodies of a male and another person, police said. The male had a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for three hours during the Friday morning rush after a man was shot near 69th Street. Troopers responded around 5:20 a.m. and found the shooting victim, Illinois State Police said. Paramedics took the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his legs, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He was listed in serious-to-critical condition, he said.

Another man, 22, was arguing with someone in the 5600 block of West Madison Street about 8:40 p.m. when he was shot in the right arm, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Advertisement

At least 11 people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.