4 people shot outside theater venue in suburban Park Forest

Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a theater venue in suburban Park Forest early Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Artist Walk shortly after 1 a.m., Park Forest police said.

Authorities believe the incident occurred in connection with a private celebration being held at the theater.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe a physical altercation occurred inside the theater and that the shooting occurred outside the business shortly after.

Two Park Forest police officers were already on foot in the downtown area when they heard shots being fired and responded to the location.

However, police say no suspects were observed.

The four injured people were then discovered. The victims include a 29-year-old Matteson man, a 31-year-old Country Club Hills man, a 30-year-old Harvey woman and a 33-year-old Country Club Hills man.

The injured were treated by Park Forest and Matteson Paramedics. Three of the injured were transported for treatment and the fourth injured person self-transported to the hospital.

Two of the shooting victims suffered serious injuries, but police say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Several windows in the downtown area were also damaged, according to authorities.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation unit also responded to the scene to assist in the recovery of evidence.

At this time, police say there is reason to believe that there was more than one firearm involved in this shooting.

This is an active investigation.

The Park Forest Police Department askes if anyone has information about this incident to contact them at (708) 748-1309.

Advertisement

Callers can remain anonymous.