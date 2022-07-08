4 people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

Three men and a woman were shot and wounded in a drive-by Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

A crowd of people was gathered around 9:44 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and people inside started shooting, police said.

The shooting victims were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital:

A 50-year-old man was shot in the torso and leg. He was listed in serious condition.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was listed in good condition.

A 59-year-old man was shot in the knee and was listed in good condition

A 39-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was listed in good condition

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available.