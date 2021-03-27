4 shot, 1 fatally, on River Grove party bus

A person was killed and three more were wounded when they were shot while riding a party bus early Saturday in west suburban River Grove.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the bus just after midnight while it was stopped at the intersection of River Road and Belmont Avenue, according to River Grove Police Chief Mike Konwinski.

Four people were shot, and one of them died, Konwinski said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

Konwinski said the West Suburban Major Crime Task Force is "following up leads" with River Grove police, but no one was in custody Saturday afternoon.