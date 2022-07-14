Expand / Collapse search

4 shot in West Garfield Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Four people were shot Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The group was gathered about 4 p.m. outside a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue when a white SUV drove by and someone exited the vehicle and fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

  • A 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks
  • A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left elbow
  • A woman, 25, was shot in the right leg
  • A 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg

All four were self-transported to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area four detectives are investigating.