4 suspects wanted for stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty store in Chicago's South Loop

Four suspects entered an Ulta Beauty store in the South Loop Sunday afternoon and stole property.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of South Delano Court.

At about 3:15 p.m., the suspects entered the business, took property from the store and fled the scene, police said.

No offenders are currently in custody, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.