Expand / Collapse search

4 suspects wanted for stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty store in Chicago's South Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:10PM
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

New Illinois law aims to combat organized retail theft

A lot of stolen goods get sold online. So the new Illinois law would require online marketplaces to verify the identity of third-party sellers by using bank account numbers or taxpayer IDs.

CHICAGO - Four suspects entered an Ulta Beauty store in the South Loop Sunday afternoon and stole property.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of South Delano Court.

At about 3:15 p.m., the suspects entered the business, took property from the store and fled the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No offenders are currently in custody, police said. 

Area detectives are investigating. 