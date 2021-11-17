4 wounded in drive-by shooting in West Town

Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the West Town neighborhood.

At 12:45 a.m., someone in a black Jeep Cherokee was driving east down the 1200 block of West Randolph Street when they started shooting, wounding four people who were standing outside, police said.

A man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A 41-year-old man and a woman in her early 20s were shot in their knees and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where they were both listed in fair condition, police said.

Another man in his 30s was struck in the leg and taken to Northwestern Hospital where he is in fair condition, according to CPD.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.