4 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including an 18-year-old man who was shot in Fernwood on the South Side.

About 3:05 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 9900 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was stabilized, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

A man shot a woman who wrestled the gun away from him and shot him back in Grand Crossing. The incident, which was being investigated as domestic-related, unfolded about 7 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to police. The pair were fighting inside a home when the man, 30, pulled out a gun and fired shots at the woman, striking her multiple times in the head and face. The woman, 28, was able to gain control of the gun and shot the man in the leg. He took the gun back before fleeing from the home. The woman was taken St. Bernard Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known. Police said the man later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital for treatment and was taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man was shot as someone tried to rob him in Roseland on the Far South Side. A gunman confronted the victim and demanded his belongings as he walked in the 11100 block of South State Street, according to a statement from police. About 8:20 a.m., the victim refused and the gunman shot him in the hand. The man took himself to Roseland Community Hospital for treatment, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

Five people were shot, one fatally, Monday citywide.