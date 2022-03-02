40-year-old man shot in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood

A 40-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the man was found on a sidewalk in the 200 block of west 76th Street just before 11:30 p.m.

The man was shot in the lower back and was very uncooperative, refusing to answer questions about the shooting, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

There is no further information available at this time.