40-year-old man shot in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night. 

Chicago police said the man was found on a sidewalk in the 200 block of west 76th Street just before 11:30 p.m.

The man was shot in the lower back and was very uncooperative, refusing to answer questions about the shooting, according to police. 

He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition. 

Area detectives are investigating. 

There is no further information available at this time. 