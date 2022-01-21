40-year-old man shot to death in Gresham

A 40-year-old man died after he was shot twice in Gresham Thursday night.

Police said the man was sitting in a parked car in the 8700 block of South Sangamon around 9:30 p.m., when two other men approached him on foot, firing shots.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The victim was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody yet, and Area Two detectives are investigating.