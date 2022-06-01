404 assault weapons recovered this year in Chicago, police say

Police say they have removed more than 400 assault weapons from the streets of Chicago.

The Chicago Police Department released its May crime report Wednesday, showing that shootings and homicides are slowly but surely declining.

Last month, there were 254 shootings — about a 20 percent decline from the previous year.

Murders were also down roughly 10 percent.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

However, the long holiday weekend showed to be more violent, with 52 people shot across the city. That includes a mass shooting near Daniel Webster Elementary School in Lawndale.

Meanwhile, students held a peace march Wednesday. They say they feel safe within the classroom, but not their community.

The kids are calling for shooters to learn to use their words instead of guns.

"Guns in hands don’t solve anything. You have to talk, so that they'll understand," said 5th grader Semaj Daniels.

"I feel adults might actually open their eyes, open their minds — be open-minded and listen to what children have to say," said 5th grader Kennashay Pilgrim.

Advertisement

Students say their calls for peace will not end with this march. They are also working to build a memorial garden to honor children lost to gun violence.