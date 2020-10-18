4,245 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 22 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday, including 22 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 344,048 cases, including 9,214 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 5.3%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,296 specimens for a total of 6,775,553.

As of Saturday night, 2,012 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 408 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.