45 years of IVF: The evolution of in vitro fertilization

Forty-five years ago, the first baby was born using IVF — or in vitro fertilization.

The conversation surrounding the procedure is especially important today, with reproductive rights at the forefront.

In 1978, Louise Brown was the first baby born using the technology. FOX 32 spoke with her a few years ago, on her 40th birthday.

"Mom would be amazed at the amount of people now who are born through IVF and how it’s progressed in 40 years," she said.

Today it’s estimated one in 60 babies are conceived through IVF. The technology has evolved to make it even more successful.

"Embryos can be grown out in the lab for longer. So they can reach what is called the blastocyst stage. In many cases that allows people to transfer one embryo and have an even higher success rate that way, than when we had to transfer multiple embryos," said Dr. Asmima Ahmad.

She is the chief medical officer and co-founder of Carrot, a global fertility care platform. She often advises patients on financing the procedure which can cost upwards of $20,000 if not covered by insurance.

"[There are] different grants available based on where you live. For example, in the Chicagoland area, there's a grant that I encourage my patients to apply for every year. It's called ‘Chicago Coalition for Family Building’ grant and they give multiple grants to people to help conceive their family," said Dr. Ahmad.

Some other important developments to note, no studies have shown a link between IVF drugs and an increase in cancer risk. And, just because a woman conceives with IVF does not automatically make it a high risk pregnancy.

