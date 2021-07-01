Expand / Collapse search
Fourth of July fireworks, races return to Arlington Park

By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
Published 
Arlington Heights
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Fireworks | Arlington Park

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Fireworks and horse racing to return to Arlington Heights for this year's Independence Day celebration.

The fireworks display will be held at Arlington Park on Saturday night, while racing will kick off at about 2:25 p.m. earlier that day.

Tickets are required to watch the fireworks and are now on sale.

Tickets include admission, reserved seating, preferred parking and a race program.

Live racing is now through Sept. 25 including Million Preview Day on July 17 and Aug. 25 for Million Day.

Million Preview Day will have the three followings, $100,000 turf prep races for the grade one races on "Million Day:"

  • The 1 3/16-mile Arlington Stakes
  • The 1 3/16-mile Modesty Stakes
  • The 1 1/16 miles American Derby

Entry fees will be waived to compete on Million Day for the first three horses across the preview.

The tickets sale dates vary for the following months.

  • July tickets are on sale now
  • Aug. tickets go on sale July 7
  • Sept. tickets go on sale Aug. 11

For people who are not fully vaccinated, masks and social distancing are required.

There will be no live entertainment events, family day activities, carry-in items like outside food and beverage due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

For additional information, visit Arlington FAQs.

